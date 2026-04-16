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Unjustified price increases in fruit and vegetables after euro switch

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) in Bulgaria and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) have imposed sanctions of 2 million euros since the beginning of the year, when we switched to the euro, due to unjustified price increases for goods, as listed by bTV.

Some of the fines are being appealed by traders, while others have concluded agreements to pay smaller amounts. The CPC reports that about 10 per cent of the inspected traders were found in violation due to unjustified price increases and, during inspections, were unable to present documents showing that these increases were linked to higher net costs.

23.58% of about 10% of the goods for which there was an increase turned out to be unjustified. Most often, violations occur with seasonal goods such as fruits, vegetables, cucumbers, tomatoes, and apples.

Source: Akmu

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