Frost damages fruit crops in Hungary as drought conditions persist

Nighttime frosts recorded on several days over the past week have caused damage to orchards in multiple regions, according to HungaroMet Zrt.'s agrometeorological analysis released on Thursday.

Weather conditions have remained mostly dry. Across most of the country, precipitation over the past 30 and 90 days has been below the long-term average. As a result, the top 10 to 20 cm soil layer is critically dry over large areas. Moisture levels in the 20 to 60 cm layer remain generally adequate, but deeper layers, particularly in the Great Plain, show a deficit of 70 to 100 mm that was not replenished during winter. Soil temperatures measured at a depth of 5 cm have consistently exceeded 10 degrees Celsius.

During the second half of last week, temperatures were typically 1 to 4 degrees Celsius below the long-term average, with daily averages below 10 degrees. Frosts occurred each night from Tuesday through Sunday. The lowest temperatures were recorded early Saturday in northern valleys and the Nyírség region, where readings ranged from minus 5 to minus 7 degrees. Frost conditions ended on Monday, followed by a rise in daytime temperatures to around 20 degrees.

Winter wheat is developing well and is ahead of schedule, with increasing green biomass. Rapeseed is in full bloom, with sufficient moisture still present in the root zone, although rainfall is needed. Sowing of summer row crops is largely complete, but germination and emergence require rainfall due to dry soil conditions at planting.

Fruit crops experienced frost damage in several areas during the second half of last week.

The forecast indicates no widespread precipitation over the next 6 to 8 days. Soil moisture levels are expected to decline further, and drought conditions may intensify. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 20 degrees until Sunday, followed by a cold front on Monday bringing cooler conditions.

Source: Hungary Today