Swiss asparagus cultivation is booming

Asparagus cultivation in Switzerland has expanded significantly in recent years, thereby increasing supply volumes. Over the past few years, the area planted with white asparagus has increased from 29 hectares in 2004 to 169 hectares in 2024. For green asparagus, the area grew from 76 to 278 hectares. In 2025, 530 tons of white asparagus and 346 tons of green asparagus were harvested in Switzerland.

However, even though asparagus production in Switzerland has risen, a significant amount of asparagus is still imported. In 2024, imports totaled around 3,600 tons for white asparagus and as much as 5,700 tons for green asparagus.

Want to learn more about Swiss asparagus cultivation? Click here to read our recent interviews with representatives from the cultivation and trade sectors:

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9828323/short-transport-routes-and-uncompromising-freshness-are-appreciated/

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9827902/many-top-chefs-in-the-region-are-german-and-specifically-ask-for-products-from-their-home-regions/

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9825733/to-meet-the-growing-demand-we-have-once-again-expanded-our-asparagus-cultivation/

Source: lid