"Above-average quality, but price rises and uncertainty in consumption weigh heavily on the segment"

Despite an adverse climatic context that has penalised volumes in several Italian production areas, the Calabrian farm Torre di Mezzo, a member of the Agrinsieme producer organisation, is recording above-average asparagus quality and significant operational resilience. However, critical issues related to rising energy and production costs remain, along with market uncertainty due to price volatility and shrinking consumer purchasing power.

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"The current crops cover an area of 13 hectares in full production. Harvesting usually starts two to three years after planting, depending on the type of material used. Comparative tests were carried out between the use of roots and seedlings, with the aim of optimising yields," explains Gianmichele Caligiuri, the company's sales manager and co-owner alongside his brothers Andrea and Mario and their cousin Fulvia. "Most of the cultivated varieties are of Dutch origin. These have been selected and adapted to specifically respond to the soil and climatic potential of the production area, so far providing positive feedback in terms of performance."

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Torre di Mezzo aims for a prolonged market presence through planned management of the harvest cycles. "The spring cycle started a few weeks early in February. It is expected to continue until the first week of June. We are also experimenting with an autumn cycle. The aim would be to cover the period from mid-September to the first week of November, i.e., about 10 weeks." According to Cagliuri, this strategy aims to establish the domestic product in a time window usually dominated by imports, although the feasibility strictly depends on summer temperatures. "Levels above 40 °C can compromise flowering and production," he says.

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"Market prices are currently high due to the shortage of product, which generates concern for two reasons. Firstly, the cost of food is becoming prohibitive for many families, turning basic products into luxury goods. Secondly, the fear is that a phase of very high prices and low quantities will be followed by a sudden collapse as soon as volumes increase, thereby destabilising the economic balance of the agricultural campaign."

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The company's policy favours loyalty and coordination over occasional sales. "Instead of a fragmented distribution model, opening up to new customers only occurs when the ability to offer the product on a consistent basis is guaranteed. The aim is to avoid stock breakage situations that could jeopardise well-established business relationships."

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Production is burdened by significant price increases throughout all stages of the supply chain, also as a result of the new geopolitical situation. "Increasing handling costs, rising fertiliser and fuel prices, and rising energy costs. The latter is a critical factor, as we use electric machines for harvesting. Although the investment was made to improve the quality of work and yields, the soaring energy bills have had a heavy impact on budgets over the past month," concludes Caligiuri.

For more information:

Azienda Agricola Torre di Mezzo

Viale Agostino Caligiuri

87012 Castrovillari (CS) - Italy

+39 (0) 981 38855

[email protected]

www.torredimezzo.com