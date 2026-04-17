"German cauliflower season starts two to three weeks earlier than usual"

The German cauliflower harvest began relatively early this year. "We were able to offer the first regional produce as early as week 15, about two to three weeks earlier than expected," explains Nico Bauer, vegetable wholesaler and junior manager of the company of the same name. Despite current weather fluctuations, the quantities and quality at the start of the new season are quite promising. "We could already offer larger produce (size 6). However, this would not be attractive in terms of price, so for now we are only offering the slightly smaller size (size 8)." However, Bauer expects the first size 6 crates from regional growers to arrive in early May.

Wholesale prices are currently up to 20 per cent higher than last year's levels, primarily due to rising costs. As the season progresses, prices are expected to trend downward in line with increasing supply volumes, according to Bauer, who primarily offered imported produce from France over the winter. "We are currently still being offered French cauliflower, sometimes at very attractive prices. However, we place great emphasis on regional sourcing and will switch entirely to domestic produce as soon as volumes allow. Most of the customers we serve also expect this from us." About 80 per cent of the family business's total sales volume consists of regionally produced products, he adds.

© Obst- und Gemüsegrosshandel Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

Currently, the regional cauliflower is sourced from a producer in the neighborhood.

German cauliflower is generally available well into late fall. Bauer: "Last year, we were able to offer regional cauliflower until early November, although the quality declined noticeably shortly before the end of the season. Overall, however, last year's marketing season for cabbage was quite satisfactory. There were no procurement issues whatsoever, and prices were generally reasonable, allowing us to operate profitably overall."

© Obst- und Gemüsegrosshandel Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

Bauer supplies the regional cauliflower to selected retailers at the Stuttgart wholesale market, among others.

Inflationary price increases for Spanish produce

In addition to locally grown cauliflower, the Lauffen am Neckar-based company currently also offers radishes and spring onions from the region. Although current supply volumes for both products are adequate in and of themselves, the sometimes extreme weather and temperature fluctuations have led to isolated crop failures. The supply situation is far more serious, however, for imported goods from Spain, Bauer continues. "For certain products, such as broccoli and tomatoes, prices have skyrocketed compared to last year. In some cases, we've had to accept price increases of up to 30 per cent compared to last year. In everyday practice, this means that our customers are now buying by the kilo or piece rather than by the crate."

The customer base of the fruit and vegetable wholesaler Bauer GmbH & Co. KG primarily includes the restaurant industry and institutional catering, as well as retail and wholesale businesses. Selected businesses at the local Stuttgart wholesale market are also supplied with regional produce and simultaneously serve as a point of contact for supplementary purchases. "Proportionally, we already sell more vegetables than fruit, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as the variety of regionally produced vegetables is simply greater than that of fruit. Nevertheless, we also see certain challenges at the product level: Given the high labor costs, one of our producers has already decided to discontinue labor-intensive open-field lettuce varieties, such as head lettuce and mixed lettuce, as cultivation was no longer profitable for him. Overall, however, regional supply security remains assured," he concludes.

For more information:

Nico Bauer

Obst- und Gemüsegrosshandel Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

Hoher Steg 18

74348 Lauffen am Neckar

Tel.: +49 (0) 7133-900 95-0

[email protected]

www.obstmarkt-bauer.de