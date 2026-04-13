"Short transport routes and uncompromising freshness are appreciated"

The Swiss asparagus season is now gradually picking up steam. In the last week of March, Caviezel Giovanettoni AG, the exclusive marketing partner in Eastern Switzerland, was already able to source the first white asparagus from the Schmitterhof in Diepoldsau, followed by produce from unheated cultivation. The first green spears from regional cultivation are also expected soon. Demand for this premium local vegetable from the restaurant, hotel, and care sectors is steadily increasing, reports Paul Fässler, Managing Director of Caviezel Giovanettoni and Kesseli AG.

© Caviezel Giovanettoni AG

Although prices are at last year's level, the premium vegetables' prices remain in the upper price segment. However, the short transport distances and unbeatable freshness justify the price, according to Fässler. "The produce reaches the customer within 24 hours of harvest. This is incomparable to imported goods from Spain or Hungary (Danube asparagus), which we also handle, and customers appreciate this accordingly." The Arbon-based company uses only Grade I produce in the two sizes 22–26 and 14–16. The latter, finer size is 5–10% cheaper.

© Caviezel Giovanettoni AGThe trading and logistics company Caviezel Giovanettoni is part of the LAVEBA Cooperative in St. Gallen.

Regionality continues to gain momentum

Caviezel Giovanettoni AG is CULINARIUM and ISO 22000 certified and currently sources about two-thirds of its entire fruit and vegetable assortment from regional growers. "Our customers are increasingly opting for regional products," explains Fässler, who has been collaborating with the Schmitterhof for about ten years. Asparagus is one of the few distinct seasonal items. "If the quality allows, we offer local produce until St. John's Day. After Pentecost, however, demand typically drops noticeably, as the market eventually becomes saturated."

© Caviezel Giovanettoni AG

Swiss asparagus from partner Schmitterhof

Partnership-based cooperation

In addition to asparagus, the company's diverse clientele can already access the first regional rhubarb. Starting in week 17, the first Swiss greenhouse strawberries are expected to be available. Furthermore, Caviezel Giovanettoni AG is traditionally among the first suppliers of local lettuce, adds purchasing manager Ralph Leisi: "We have been offering a wide selection of greenhouse lettuces since February, ensuring a smooth transition from imported to domestic produce. Given the high production costs our growers currently face, we want to support them accordingly and champion regionality and the resulting environmental footprint. Here, too, it is important to recognize the benefits of short transport routes, uncompromising freshness, and fair partnerships."

© Caviezel Giovanettoni AG

Fresh lettuce in the cold storage of Caviezel Giovanettoni AG

As in the previous year, the first field-grown lettuce is expected to hit the market starting in week 16, Fässler anticipates. Oak leaf and Lollo, each in two colors, will kick off the season, followed by cabbage lettuce and other lettuce specialties. "We are already well-stocked in the lettuce category, but a product like kale could be grown in slightly larger quantities, especially given the rising demand. However, this has become more difficult due to restrictions on approved pesticides." Regional fruit growing is also becoming increasingly challenging due to climate change. "The recent cold snap has thrown a wrench in our plans, particularly for apricots, so we must once again expect crop failures this year," he concludes.

For more information:

Paul Fässler & Ralph Leisi © Niet Potentieel

Caviezel Giovanettoni AG

Schöntalstrasse 31

9320 Arbon TG

Tel: +41 71 447 11 00

[email protected]

www.scaviezelag.ch

https://www.kesseli-ag.ch/