UK sees cavolo nero sales rise as demand for fibre-rich foods grows

A.H. Worth, a producer of cavolo nero and kale in the UK, has reported growth in its cavolo nero sales, with value up 12% and volumes rising 17% year on year, as demand for the brassica increases across UK retail.

The increase reflects a shift towards scratch cooking and growing demand for fibre-rich foods, with cavolo nero used to add flavour and fibre to meals. A.H. Worth is using these trends to support category growth through its consumer campaign, Discover Great Veg, while working with retailers to increase awareness and usage among shoppers.

© A.H. Worth

A.H. Worth supports this through a year-round supply model, combining UK production with sourcing from Italy and Spain to maintain availability and meet retailer demand.

Matt Walton, managing director - Fosdyke Farms at A.H. Worth, said: "Cavolo nero is seeing growth as shoppers look for fibre-rich ingredients they can easily use in everyday meals. Its versatility is driving trial and repeat purchase, making it more popular with consumers.

© A.H. Worth

"At A.H. Worth, we're working closely with retailers to build on this growth through consistent year-round supply and activity that increases shopper awareness and usage, including our Discover Great Veg campaign."

The Discover Great Veg campaign delivered more than 671 million opportunities for consumers to see and hear about vegetables, including cavolo nero, through a multichannel campaign in 2025, helping to drive awareness, trial, and repeat purchase.

In addition to sales, online interest is also increasing, with Google searches for "how to cook cavolo nero" up 20% year on year, as more shoppers look for ways to use it at home.

Having moved into the mainstream over the past decade, cavolo nero is now part of the leafy greens category. Alongside demand for fibre-rich ingredients and scratch cooking, it is also linked to interest in globally inspired dishes, with its flavour and texture pairing with cuisines including Korean, Japanese, and Mexican.

© A.H. WorthFor more information:

A.H. Worth

Tel: +44 (0) 1205 260000

Email: [email protected]

www.ahworth.co.uk