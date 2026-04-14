"Pre-Easter asparagus prices won’t hold, but current levels remain workable"

The asparagus from Hoeve 't Bommesaarke is slowly emerging. "The early varieties are starting to come through, but we also have the Grolim variety, which is slightly later," says grower Leo Henckens. "On Thursday, we finally planted the first asparagus, and since Saturday, the shop has been open as well. However, we were already sold out in the afternoon, so we only have enough volume to reopen on Wednesday."

For now, volumes remain limited. "The outdoor crop is really only just starting now, and that will gradually pick up. Last week was far too cold to generate large volumes, so with the current temperatures, I expect the real start next weekend. If temperatures stay around 20 degrees, things will move quickly. If it drops back to 15 degrees, the start will be more modest again. We remain dependent on nature, which makes it difficult to estimate."

© Hoeve 't Bommesaarke

"Staffing is also a challenge," Leo continues. "How many people do you bring in? That's the question. If you have too many too early, some will be standing around with nothing to do, so it's always a balancing act. For now, we're taking it easy until things really take off, but I expect larger volumes by next week. That's quite normal. In other years, we are usually around mid-April as well. This year we started a bit earlier, which makes people impatient, but if we are well underway by mid-April, we are right on schedule compared to other years."

Pricing remains good

Qualitatively, the outlook is positive. "I think they are good. They look nice, straight, with a few spots. What more could you want? We'll work with what we have, and above all, not complain," he laughs.

"We've had difficult years, such as 2024, when the asparagus were practically underwater every day. We barely harvested any volume, and there were concerns about the impact on subsequent seasons. Fortunately, that did not materialise, as last year recovered well. This year looks decent so far, so we hope it stays that way throughout the season. That would make it an easier year, but we still depend on nature. We've been doing this for so long and have seen so much that we don't worry as much anymore."

In terms of demand, Leo notes that it still needs to gain momentum. "Even so, things are going well. Prices are holding up nicely. I did get the impression on Easter Monday that prices dropped sharply, but that is typical. There is little trade, retailers are closed, and many people have the day off. Prices dip briefly, but by Wednesday, they had recovered well. It's not the pre-Easter level, but that is always a peak. The Wednesday before Easter is consistently the high point, but the current level is fine."

"Especially considering the volumes at auction, prices are good. There will be some increase in supply, but I don't expect prices to collapse anytime soon. That said, things can change quickly if something happens. For now, we are satisfied. Consumers should continue buying. A higher price is not always a better price. We are roughly at the same level as last year, so that is not an issue."

© Hoeve 't Bommesaarke

Staff under pressure

Finding staff remains a challenge. While many Polish migrant workers previously worked in the fields, particularly in the asparagus sector, they are now more likely to choose less physically demanding and more comfortable jobs. In addition, improved economic conditions in Eastern European countries have reduced the need to work in the Netherlands or Belgium, as LTO has previously indicated. "We also mainly work with Polish employees, but it is becoming more difficult than before. Last week, some people chose to go to Switzerland instead, and we had two last-minute cancellations again. There seems to be less willingness to work here.

"We do have a strong core team that returns every year. We make an effort to treat them well, because how you treat people matters. In the end, we will gather enough staff, but it is becoming more of a puzzle. For example, we have now brought in some student workers through a call on social media, which is working well for the moment."

Overall, Leo is approaching the season with confidence. "We will officially open the season here at the company on 17 April, with a nice surprise."

For more information:

Leo Henckens

Hoeve 't Bommesaarke

Kessenicherweg 27

3640 Kinrooi, Belgium

Tel: +32 494 87 17 91

[email protected]

www.aspergeskinrooi.be