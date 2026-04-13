"Dutch greenhouse vegetable prices remain firm after challenging import season"

Two weeks ago, StC International moved from Honselersdijk to the ABC site in Poeldijk. As the rebranding took some time, the name on the building was resolved in true Westland style. The letters STC were temporarily taken over from the building's previous occupant.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Jan and Joan van der Kaden's company has grown considerably over the past ten years and now employs 35 people. Mike de Waard has been working as Team Lead, Sales & Sourcing, at StC for 18 months and is pleased with the move. "In Honselersdijk, we had literally outgrown our premises. We were located on a growers' lane, with several departments together, and had only two docks at our disposal. Now we have separate departments for commerce and HR/finance, among others, a larger warehouse for storage and transhipment, and five docks, so that is a major improvement."

Too dependent on Eastern Europe

StC has also evolved significantly in its commercial strategy. In its early years, the company was known primarily as a specialist in Eastern Europe, shipping full truckloads to markets such as Poland and Romania. In recent years, retail has been added as a sales channel. "We were getting more and more of our own cultivation, and then you need retail, because those seasonal programs simply cannot be placed in Eastern Europe, they are really in Western and Northern European retail," says Mike.

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The company also decided to introduce a stronger product focus. For example, when supplying retail, it focuses exclusively on greenhouse vegetables. "Especially in the import season, we have a strong position," says Mike. "The last import season was very challenging for everyone. Due to extreme weather in Spain and Morocco, availability was low, quality was very challenging, and prices were very high. We had the advantage of importing Egyptian peppers for the first time this year. That import was also challenging, but it did provide us with additional opportunities in retail."

Tomato price drop lasted for a long time

Meanwhile, the Dutch season has started. "Many customers were eager to begin the Dutch season. Yet prices remained unexpectedly firm. The price of loose tomatoes was still around 17 to 19 euros this week, but on Friday, the first price drop finally began. With Morocco out of the market, all retailers switched to Dutch products. We had also expected a decline in vine tomato prices earlier, but that has also not materialised yet. There have been quite a few promotions in Norway and Germany, which contributed to that. The price of cherry tomatoes is now expected to decline," Mike says. For the day market, StC sells top-quality produce under its own brand, Qrown.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Cucumber prices have been moderate for the past two weeks and are under pressure. Moderate weekly prices have also been set for next week. Weather conditions are reasonable, and most volumes are moving into retail, but day trading remains difficult. The market for mini cucumbers has been stable for weeks, although there are several promotions in Germany," Mike continues. "The pepper season also started with very high prices, but more volumes are now coming onto the market in all colours, so the first price drop began this week."

Guts to invest

For the Dutch season, StC works with around five growers producing specifically for the trading company. "We want to continue growing our own cultivation, both in the Netherlands and abroad. It is no coincidence that our company is called Source To Consumer," says Mike. He sees clear advantages for growers and retailers in working with StC. "In a large cooperative, you are assigned a junior account manager; with us, you receive direct attention. The people make StC, and StC makes the people. We have the knowledge, but also the willingness to invest, as demonstrated in Egypt last season."

For more information:

Mike de Waard

StC International

ABC Westland 514

2685 DG Poeldijk

Tel: +31 (0) 174-752950

[email protected]

www.stcint.eu