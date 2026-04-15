"Nearly ten years after its market launch, there’s no getting around the Prius"

Following a relatively early and promising harvest start, the current mood in the asparagus sector is largely positive, observes Günter Hugenberg, Product Manager for Asparagus in the states of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia at the breeding company Bejo. "To date, weather conditions for asparagus cultivation have remained optimal, which is also reflected in supply levels. This means we don't have too much nor too little asparagus, but rather a steady supply sufficient to meet market demand."

The Prius variety from Bejo continues to gain market share in the early segment, Hugenberg confirms upon request. The early variety Prius was introduced to the market just under ten years ago, and the total acreage has grown steadily in the years since. "It's fair to say that these days, there's no getting around Prius. Especially in northern Germany, it is now considered the main variety in the early season on many farms. Although it has gained market share in recent years, we still see further growth potential for Prius."

© Bejo Samen GmbH

Left: Sirius is now waiting for the harvest to begin. Right: Günter Hugenberg shows off impressive spear quality from the trial crop.

Rust-free asparagus captures the spirit of the times

New to the portfolio since last year is the Genius variety, which was officially presented to industry professionals at expoSE in Karlsruhe. It is a high-yielding white asparagus variety for the mid-early segment (harvest starts in week 16/17). Hugenberg: "The response during and after expoSE was quite encouraging, and there is keen interest in seeds for the next season in 2027. What particularly sets this variety apart is its very low susceptibility to rust. This provides a significant competitive advantage in the mid-early segment. First, the high quality of the asparagus in retail ensures minimal write-offs; second, the spears do not necessarily need to be peeled, so this additional effort can be saved. In this respect, we have an optimal starting position in the market with Genius."

© Bejo Samen GmbH

Günter Hugenberg (2nd from right) and some colleagues at expoSE 2025 in Karlsruhe. The new Genius variety was officially launched here.

Late and green asparagus

Also relatively new to the variety range is the late variety Sirius, which is expected to yield larger harvests for the first time this year. Hugenberg: "In Lower Saxony, harvesting begins between May 5 and 20, depending on weather conditions. The variety is then marketed on St. John's Day (June 24), ensuring a steady supply through the end of the season." According to Hugenberg, the trend toward green asparagus remains evident. "Even if the big hype may be over, the market specifically demands German green asparagus. Here, too, we are well-prepared with Bacchus, a highly productive, anthocyanin-free green asparagus variety," he concludes.

For more information:

Günter Hugenberg

Bejo Samen GmbH

Danziger Straße 29

47665 Sonsbeck

[email protected]

www.bejosamen.de