Canary Tomato PGI aims to support Gran Canaria producers

The Canary Islands Institute of Agri-Food Quality (ICCA) has granted Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status to the "Canary Tomato," initiating legal protection against international market volatility. The measure, supported by the exporters' association FEDEX, aims to position the product within the European premium segment and shift focus from volume to value.

The PGI introduces defined standards covering genetics, harvesting, and size. For producers in southern Gran Canaria, where pressure on land and water resources is high, certification is used to support market positioning through product differentiation. The process is currently in a two-month public consultation phase under EU supervision, with submission aligned to the 2024 regulatory framework.

Southern Gran Canaria has historically been a key area for export agriculture. The PGI application for "Tomate Canario" is intended to protect the identity of a product linked to the development of municipalities such as San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Production areas in the south supported employment and regional economic activity, including areas such as El Tablero and Doctoral.

The PGI is also intended to address the decline in export tomato volumes and cultivated area in recent years, driven by competition and higher costs. Producers are using certification to differentiate in the European market by linking origin and production methods to local growing conditions.

The PGI framework establishes a common quality standard and protects the "Tomate Canario" name. For producers in southern Gran Canaria, this approach supports continued participation in export markets while maintaining agricultural activity alongside other sectors in the region.

Source: Maspalomas