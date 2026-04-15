Europe's first watermelons hit the market

On Monday, the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers' Organizations of Almeria, Coexphal, launched a new edition of the "The First European Watermelon" campaign. This initiative aims to boost watermelon consumption. In 2025, Spain exported 820,612 tons of watermelon, with Almeria and Murcia as leading producers and Germany, France, and the United Kingdom as the primary markets.

© Fepex

Under the slogan "The first European watermelon, the one that tastes the best," the campaign aims to highlight the product's flavor and the expertise behind its production. It highlights the decades of experience of local growers and the sustainable methods that enable Almeria's watermelon to be the first to reach both national and international markets in spring, stated Juan Antonio González, President of Coexphal, during the campaign launch held at the Sabores Almeria stand at the Gourmets fair in IFEMA Madrid.

An action plan has been developed to convey this dual message, featuring participation in trade fairs and professional events, regional activities, audiovisual content, and appearances in national media. The goal is to connect the product with consumers and highlight its origin and the people behind it.

Spanish watermelon exports in 2025 are set to reach 820,612 tons, according to data from the Customs and Excise Department, processed by Fepex, a 4% increase over 2024. Almeria is the main exporting province, with 339,641 tons, 5% more than in 2024, accounting for 41% of Spain's total exports.

Murcia ranks second, with exports reaching 193,367 tons in 2025, a 19% increase from 2024, accounting for 24% of the total. Valencia is the third leading exporting province, with 97,909 tons.

Germany is the top destination for Spanish watermelon, importing 306,710 tons. France follows with 127,515 tons, and the United Kingdom with 85,798 tons.

For more information: www.fepex.es