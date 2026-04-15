Morocco halts tomato exports to ease domestic prices

Morocco has halted tomato exports to European and African markets after domestic prices climbed to nearly 15 dirhams per kilogram (US$1.50 per kg), according to a trade source cited by Hespress. The move is aimed at increasing local supply and easing pressure on consumers.

The source said the decision was taken by the autonomous body responsible for monitoring and coordinating exports under the Agriculture Ministry, although no official announcement was immediately available.

Wholesale prices in southern markets fell following the move, with a box of tomatoes dropping from about 350 dirhams (US$35) to around 100 dirhams (US$10).

The source said producers and exporters had welcomed the step as a way to restore balance in the domestic market and prioritise local supply.

Source: Hespress English