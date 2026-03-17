Azerbaijan increases persimmon exports, diversifies markets

Azerbaijan significantly increased persimmon exports in 2025, reaching 187,545 tonnes worth $144.2 million, according to the State Statistics Committee. This represents a 22% increase in volume and a 27% rise in value compared to 2024.

Russia remained the key market, accounting for 141,867 tonnes valued at $106.5 million, up 8% in volume and 10% in value year-on-year. However, its overall share declined as exports to other destinations grew faster.

Shipments to Ukraine totalled 17,407 tonnes worth $16.8 million (+8% in volume, +30% in value). Exports to Turkey expanded sharply to 21,401 tonnes valued at $14.3 million, marking an eightfold increase in both volume and value.

Strong growth was also recorded in Belarus, where exports reached 3,649 tonnes worth $4.1 million (both up fivefold). Supplies to Kazakhstan rose to 1,605 tonnes valued at $856,000, increasing 44% in volume and 15% in value.

In addition, Azerbaijan resumed exports to Syria for the first time in 14 years, shipping 17.8 tonnes worth $10,700. The data indicate a gradual diversification of export markets. While Russia remains dominant, its share is declining from previous years, when it accounted for 85.8% of total exports in 2024.

Source: abc.az