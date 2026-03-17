Club apples gain importance as production and market expansion continue

The Association of Val Venosta producers of fruit and vegetables (VIP) confirms its commitment to promoting a range of products, emphasizing that club apples have become a central part of the company's strategy. The direction taken is outlined by Kevin Trafoier, VIP Variety Manager: "After the decision made in the past to further intensify investments in club apples, we expect further growth in the coming years". This expansion process, which is gradually coming to a conclusion, now allows VIP to focus on market development and identifying new business opportunities for projects that have now matured.

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Marketing in national and international markets

With its positioning and team, VIP has marketed its club apples throughout Europe and beyond. In the current season, Kanzi®, Ambrosia™, and SweeTango® apples have contributed to opening new markets and acquiring customers. These results reflect VIP's response to global trade dynamics and its presence of club apples on an international scale.

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Production conditions

Climatic conditions and the work of members during the 2025 harvest are supporting product quality, with no reported issues for most of the assortment. An exception is envy™, which experienced volume losses due to russeting. To maintain quality standards, VIP reduced the available quantities of this apple.

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Product assortment

Club apples form the core of the VIP offer, with availability across different periods of the year. The SweeTango® and Kissabel® season has concluded, while yello® and Envy™ are in the final phase. Cosmic Crisp®, Kanzi, and Ambrosia™ will remain on the market until summer. The international rollout of yello® continues, with production planned in Australia (Montague), the United States (CMI), and Chile (San Clemente) through agreements with partners.

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Market outlook and demand

Customer demand remains stable across the assortment. Cosmic Crisp, launched in December, has been adopted by partners and is positioned to become available in Europe throughout the year. Preparations are underway for the next SweeTango season, scheduled to restart at the end of August. New club apple varieties are positioned toward younger consumer segments, with product characteristics aligned to current consumption preferences.

© VIPFor more information:

Monika Carbonari

VIP

Tel: +39 (0) 49/775020

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

www.vip.coop