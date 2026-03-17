Georgia eyes $200M blueberry exports as production and market access expand

Georgia is rapidly increasing its export potential in blueberries, with industry representatives projecting significant growth in the coming years. According to the Blueberry Producers Association, current production stands at around 7,000 tonnes, but volumes are expected to increase three- to fourfold as newly planted orchards reach full productivity. Export revenues, currently estimated at $40 million, could grow to $200 million in the medium term.

Sector development has been supported by the Rural Development Agency, which provides grants and subsidised loans. These instruments have enabled producers to expand plantation sizes beyond 15 hectares and invest in export-oriented infrastructure.

A key constraint remains logistics. Industry representatives highlight the importance of developing post-harvest infrastructure and air freight capacity. The planned construction of a cargo terminal at Kutaisi International Airport is expected to significantly improve export capabilities. Once operational, likely in 2027–2028, it will allow faster shipment of large volumes to European and Asian markets.

Market diversification is a priority for the sector. While Russia remains the easiest and fastest export destination due to short transit times, Georgian producers are increasingly targeting the EU. Export volumes to Europe have been growing over the past two years, supported by improvements in quality and certification.

Currently, 20 out of 29 exporting companies hold GlobalG.A.P. and GRASP certifications, which are essential for access to large retail chains in the EU. Industry participants note that continued investment in certification, logistics, and storage will be critical for scaling exports and strengthening Georgia's position in the global blueberry market.

Source: bizzone.info