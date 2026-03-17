Apricot production has doubled in Lleida over the past decade

In recent years, peach, nectarine, pear, and apple producers in Lleida have been diversifying their crops. One crop that is increasing in prominence is the apricot, especially in the Segrià region.

The Regional Ministry of Agriculture's latest data shows that the productive area for this fruit has nearly doubled over the past decade, increasing from 758 hectares in 2015 to 1,484 hectares in 2025.

This growth is also evident in production. In 2015, Lleida's growers sold 4,688 tons of apricots for fresh consumption and 2,451 tons for processing. By 2024, total production increased to 14,824 tons, representing a 107% rise over ten years.

Forecasts suggest this trend will persist in the coming years, with 1,743 hectares of apricot planted in the province. Of these, 259 hectares have not yet begun production and are expected to do so in the upcoming seasons.

In 2024, apricot prices at Mercabarna averaged 1.81 euros per kilogram, surpassing red peaches, which ranged from 1.45 to 1.52 euros per kilogram, depending on whether the flesh was white or yellow.

Lleida was also the top supplier of apricots to Mercabarna last year, selling 2,127,412 kilos. It was followed by Murcia with 1,714,599 kilos, Zaragoza with 1,650,301, Valencia with 961,194, Huesca with 855,061, and Tarragona with 425,945 kilos.

Despite the increase in apricot cultivation, nectarine remains the most widespread stone fruit in Lleida, with 7,466 hectares planted and 6,347 hectares in production.

The donut peach is second in surface area, with 4,202 hectares planted, 3,679 of which are in production. Meanwhile, the round peach covers 3,695 hectares, with 2,900 already in production, according to the Regional Ministry of Agriculture.

Source: segre.com