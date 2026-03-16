Apple snack packs launch nationwide across Tesco stores

Fully branded packs of Little Joya® apples are launching nationwide across Tesco Extra and Superstores this Spring, bringing dependable crunch and naturally sweet flavour to lunchboxes up and down the country.



To celebrate the nationwide Tesco launch, Little Joya is introducing a limited-edition collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP, and toy company, and its beloved Peppa Pig brand.



Positioned as "Peppa's Pick for Playtime & Packed Lunches," the activation features four co-branded Little Joya packs, each showcasing Peppa Pig artwork and a collectible cardboard character cut-out on the back of the pack.

© Little Joya



Available exclusively in Tesco for a limited time, the collaboration brings instant recognition to the family aisle, adding excitement for children while driving collectability and repeat purchase.



The launch is backed by a fully integrated marketing campaign designed to drive excitement around the Tesco listing and limited-edition packs, while clearly communicating key messages to parents around quality, durability , and reliability. Activity includes YouTube bumper advertising, META paid social, influencer partnerships, Tesco shop-along content, and strong in-store POS with retailer media support, all ensuring Little Joya is unmissable both in-store and online.



Designed specifically for busy family routines, Little Joya is perfectly portioned for smaller hands and appetites, ideal for school lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking. Naturally sweet, consistently crunchy , and durable enough to travel from fruit bowl to backpack, it stays reliably crisp from morning packing through to the after-school bite. No bruising. No fuss.



A Little Joya spokesperson said, "We're incredibly proud to be launching Little Joya nationwide in Tesco. This is an apple created with families in mind, perfectly sized, consistently crunchy, and built to keep up with the busy family life. Working with Peppa Pig allows us to bring extra fun to lunchboxes, while giving parents total confidence in the quality and reliability of what they're choosing for their children."

For more information:

Rebecca Dickinson

Little Joya

Tel: +44 (0) 7960 989835

Email: [email protected]

www.joyaapples.com