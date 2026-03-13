Ukraine prepares to export apples to India after trial shipment

After a successful trial delivery, Ukrainian apple producers may begin regular exports to India. A test shipment confirmed that Ukrainian apples meet the requirements of the Indian market, allowing producers to move toward contract agreements and scheduled shipments.

According to Volodymyr Pechko, head of the Ukrsadvinprom Public Enterprise, the Indian market could absorb a portion of Ukraine's export-oriented apple supply. "In reality, we could supply India with about 500 containers of apples per year. This is a total volume of about half a billion hryvnias," said the head of Ukrsadvinprom. This volume represents a value of about US$13 million.

Ukraine currently has about 1,000 containers of export-oriented apples. These volumes are distributed across several markets, including the Middle East and Europe. Destinations include Dubai, the UK, and Sweden. The potential allocation of around 500 containers to India would represent a portion of this existing export capacity.

International market data shows that India imports about 500,000 to 560,000 tons of apples annually, with a value of more than US$400 million. The country's main suppliers are Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United States.

Ukrainian apple exports remain smaller by comparison. During the 2024/2025 season, Ukraine exported 16,800 tons of apples worth US$10.1 million to foreign markets.

Industry representatives expect that regular shipments to India could begin next year if market access conditions and contracts are finalized.

According to Pechko, domestic sales currently remain more attractive for growers due to higher prices on the Ukrainian market compared with export markets.

Logistics also influence export decisions. Deliveries to India take about two months, which increases risks for shipments late in the marketing season.

Despite these constraints, the successful trial shipment demonstrated that Ukrainian apples can meet the requirements of the Indian market, allowing producers to explore long-term supply opportunities.

Source: UkrAgroConsult