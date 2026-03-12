Ukrainian berry exports shift from Poland to other EU markets

Ukraine is gradually reducing the share of berry product exports sent to Poland and is shifting shipments toward final consumer markets, according to the Berry Growing of Ukraine association. The country's position in the European market for frozen fruits and berries remains varied across destinations.

Ukraine accounts for about 9.45 per cent of the total imports of frozen fruits and berries by EU countries in value terms. According to analysts, Ukraine's share in Germany is around 9.5 per cent, while in Poland it represents about 24 per cent of imports in this product category.

Poland continues to purchase Ukrainian berries as raw material and then exports frozen products to other markets. According to the association, this structure is less favourable for Ukrainian producers.

Over the past three years, however, the export structure has begun to change. Ukraine has started to diversify its export destinations and reduce reliance on the Polish market by increasing direct shipments to France, Germany, and other European countries.

At present, this diversification is mainly concentrated in a limited number of crops, particularly raspberries and blueberries.

Production and export volumes of Ukrainian currants declined last year due to adverse weather conditions.

Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, and Germany remain the main buyers of frozen berries from Ukraine.

Source: UBN