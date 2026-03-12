Auchan displays the Biodiversity label on its private label Agen prunes

Auchan has announced that it will now display the Biodiversity label from the Collectif Nouveaux Champs to two references of private label Agen Prunes (Auchan Cultivons le Bon) "in response to a growing demand for clear information on the origin of products, their composition and their impact on the environment," according to Auchan in its press release. Auchan has also indicated that it intends to extend this approach to other fruit and vegetables from the Auchan Cultivons le Bon brand.

The 2 references of Agen prunes in the Auchan Cultivons le Bon range under the Auchan terroir brand are produced by Roucadil-Prunidor, a dried fruit processor since 1964. They will be available in Auchan stores in France, Spain, and Portugal from the end of March.

The criteria used by the Collectif Nouveaux Champs to award this label include:

agro-ecological infrastructure: preservation of hedges, ponds, bushes, and other natural features that promote biodiversity and ecological balance.

soil health: sustainable practices (rotations, cover crops, soil conservation) to boost fertility and microbial life.

pesticide reduction: development of biocontrol and integrated pest management to limit chemical inputs.

Reasoned fertilization: adapted fertilization plans and the use of organic fertilizers to preserve the environment.

For more information:

auchan-retail.com/fr