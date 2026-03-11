Australian apple campaign targets snack market with ads and sampling

Australia's apple industry is running the levy-funded "No Snackgrets" campaign to increase apple consumption and expand the fruit's share of the snacking market. The initiative, launched in August 2024, focuses on increasing household penetration, particularly among light buyers.

Developed with the Apple and Pear Strategic Market Development Panel, the campaign is based on consumer snacking behaviour. Research indicates that nine in ten Australians snack daily, while three in four report regretting their snack choices. The campaign promotes apples as a snack option.

© APAL

Brand tracking conducted by FiftyFive5 reports that 77 per cent of consumers say the campaign message is easy to understand, while 70 per cent find it believable. Perceptions of apples as a household staple and value purchase have increased since July 2024.

The second phase of the campaign ran from March to June 2025 across digital, social, and in-store channels. Out-of-home advertising was placed near schools, supermarkets, universities, and fast-food outlets. The activity reached 4.81 million Australians and delivered 167.8 million impressions.

Social media advertisements on Facebook and Instagram targeted Australians aged 18 and older. The campaign reached 5.44 million people with a frequency of 8.2 exposures and generated more than 45 million impressions. Fifteen-second and six-second video advertisements on YouTube reached more than 4 million consumers.

Digital retail advertising was placed on Coles and Woolworths online platforms through Coles 360 and Cartology. Woolworths recorded increased sales compared with the same period the previous year, while Coles reported higher customer volumes.

A Cartology test campaign used Woolworths Everyday Rewards data to target lapsed apple buyers and snack consumers. Fifteen-second advertisements were delivered to 242,000 members and generated US$576,000 in sales.

Sampling programs were also implemented to support in-store purchasing. Between 27 March and 17 June 2025, 286 in-store sessions distributed 22,880 samples of different apple varieties. According to campaign data, 82 per cent of participants tried a new variety, and 40 per cent said they were very likely to purchase it. Taste accounted for 68 per cent of perceived value, while cost accounted for 11 per cent.

An active sampling program launched in May 2025 targeted consumers aged 18 to 36. The initiative recruited 300 participants who hosted tasting events and shared apples with small groups. On average, each participant shared apples with six to seven people, creating more than 2,100 tasting experiences.

Survey responses showed that 97 per cent of participants said they would buy more apple varieties after tasting, while 66 per cent said they would buy more apples when paired with toppings. Overall, 87 per cent reported increased interest in purchasing apples.

© APALFor more information:

APAL

Tel: +61 3 9329 3511

Email: [email protected]

www.apal.org.au