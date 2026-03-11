Moldova exports 11,000 tons of apples in February

In February 2026, Moldova exported just over 11,000 tons of apples, about 500 tons more than in the previous month but around 2,000 tons less than in February last year.

The Association Moldova Fruct said the customs service data reflects a market with several uncertainty factors and mixed signals. One factor is high apple stocks in Poland, which are putting pressure on the regional market and limiting the ability of competing suppliers to increase export volumes without affecting prices. Another factor is expectations among Moldovan farmers regarding volumes and purchase prices for export-quality apples offered by traders.

Apple export volumes from Moldova in February have varied over the last five years. Shipments totaled about 13,000 tons in 2025, about 16,000 tons in 2024, more than 14,000 tons in 2023, and more than 23,000 tons in 2022.

Export prices have increased compared with the same period last year. In January and February 2026, the average export price of Moldovan apples reached US$0.81 per kg. In the same months of 2025, the average price was US$0.67 per kg. Higher logistics costs, production costs, and commercial expenses may have offset part of the price increase.

Ukraine has also been exporting apples during the current season. From July 2025 to January 2026, the country supplied 11,700 tons of apples to foreign markets with a value of about US$7 million, according to EastFruit, citing AgroTimes.

According to Volodymyr Gurzhia, head of USPA Fruit, no major increase in exports is expected this season. There is a risk that exports will not reach the previous season's level of 16,800 tons valued at US$10 million for 2024/2025.

The main issue for exporters is the limited availability of export-quality fruit. Due to staff shortages and weather conditions, part of the apple crop was not harvested on time and was directed to processing rather than the fresh market. High domestic prices have also reduced export activity.

"Some of the apples were not harvested in optimal time and then sent for processing, which narrowed the export potential and supply of quality fresh apples," Gurzhyi notes.

Ukraine is also a large domestic consumer of apples. Retail prices in Ukrainian chain stores are higher than in Moldova.

The average export price of Ukrainian apples during the July 2025 to January 2026 period was US$1.67 per kg.

Current buyers of Ukrainian apples include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Turkey, with some shipments re-exported to Iraq and Central Asia. FAO experts also report that Syria has become a buyer of Ukrainian apples due to relatively low logistics costs and delivery by Turkish trucks.

