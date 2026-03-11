"Tomato and pepper prices extremely high"

The weather conditions in Spain earlier this year are leaving their mark on the Spanish greenhouse vegetable season. "Not only is there much less product available, but in many cases, the quality also leaves much to be desired. That is why prices are currently extremely high," says Luis Ramos of MG Fruit from Ridderkerk.

"In Morocco, severe weather has also meant that far fewer tomatoes are available. Add to that Ramadan, during which capacity is always lower, and you arrive at these extreme prices," Luis continues. "In the small tomato segment, prices are between 4 and 5 euros, although they are more likely to reach 5 euros rather than 4. Round tomatoes are not available at all. Those prices are around 2.20–2.30 euros per kilo. You can also see this reflected in the auction prices of vine tomatoes in the Netherlands, which reached 17 euros today."

© MG Fruit

"The price of Spanish peppers has not been low this year, and it is uncertain whether it will fall again. Currently, prices of red peppers are around 20 euros, yellow peppers around 14–15 euros, and green peppers have dropped to around 11–12 euros now that more Dutch products are entering the market. Within 4–5 weeks, the Spanish supply will have decreased significantly. Thrips parvis pinus has done a 'good' job this year, making peppers the worry child of the season," Luis observes.

"The courgettes and aubergines have also been extremely expensive for a long time, around 21–22 euros. Then they were very cheap for a period, even dropping to around 4–5 euros, and now they are back to around 10–11 euros," the importer continues. "All in all, the trade is very erratic. We are in the fortunate position that our suppliers have respected their contracts and that we have delivered as agreed, but that has not been the case everywhere. For Dutch growers, this does offer potential, as many companies will want to start earlier with Dutch contracts."

"It is also a difficult season for Spanish strawberries. In Huelva, there has been a lot of rain and wind damage, and Moroccan growers have also experienced quite a few problems. This has created challenges throughout the soft fruit sector. Field vegetables are generally a bit more resistant to wind, but not to rain. Although you do see that an iceberg lettuce with red edges is better accepted than peppers affected by parvis pinus," Luis observes. He says the consequences for the season are difficult to assess. "There will be Spanish growers who decide to stop planting peppers, but there are also growers who have been doing this all their lives and cannot, and do not want to, do otherwise."

