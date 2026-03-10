Morocco holds 70.6% share of EU tomato imports from non-EU suppliers

Morocco remained the main non-EU supplier of tomatoes to the European Union at the end of 2025, accounting for 70.6 per cent of EU tomato imports from third countries. The figures were reported by Spain's Agriculture Ministry based on Eurostat data.

According to the report, EU imports of Moroccan tomatoes reached 187,866 tons in the period from September to December 2025. This was 20.3 per cent lower than during the same period of the previous campaign and 5.5 per cent below the five-year average.

The decline in shipped volumes was partly offset by higher prices. The average unit value of Moroccan tomato shipments increased by 22.1 per cent year on year and stood 31.5 per cent above the five-year average.

Morocco remained ahead of other suppliers. Turkey ranked second, accounting for 22.1 per cent of EU tomato imports from non-EU countries.

Spain's Agriculture Ministry said the slower Moroccan campaign was linked to accumulated cold conditions, reduced sunshine, and seed supply problems.

Source: Hespress English