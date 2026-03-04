"Italian strawberry season starts with moderate prices and large fruits"

The first Italian strawberries of this year's season arrived at the Freiburg wholesale market in week 10. "We are starting the new season in much the same way as last year," reports Volkan Günes of the Freiburg-based trading company Sun Früchte. Prices at the start of the season are roughly the same as last year, he continues. "However, we can't say much more at this stage, as we are only at the beginning and have only sold around 20 crates."

© Sun Früchte

The first fruits of the season are relatively large.

Exclusive supplier of Italian strawberries

The company has found a great, quite exclusive product line in Italian strawberries, he continues. "As far as I know, we are the only supplier of strawberries of Italian origin at the local wholesale market. We only offer Italian strawberries at this time of year and no other origins until the first domestic produce from regional open-field cultivation is offered at some point."

Despite the unpredictable weather in large parts of the Mediterranean region, the fruit trader does not expect any significant problems with the procurement of goods for now. Günes: "The extreme weather has led to a decline in quantities and corresponding price increases, especially for clementines and oranges, but I am not aware of any weather damage to Italian strawberries so far."

© Sun Früchte

Stone fruit, juice oranges, and spring onions

In addition to strawberries, juice oranges and spring onions from Egypt are also shaping the market. The same applies to stone fruit from South Africa. The general mood at the wholesale market is currently quite positive. "After two relatively weak months, business is gradually picking up again, and the sunny weather is also playing a positive role," he concludes.

For more information:

Volkan Yusuf Günes

Sun Früchte Obst u. Gemüse Großhandel

Wholesale market Freiburg im Breisgau

Phone: +49 (0) 761 1374987

E-mail: [email protected]

www.sunfruechte.de