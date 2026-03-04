First Inspire strawberries of the new season harvested

The first Inspire strawberries of the new season were harvested last week. One of the growers in the collective took the first fruit of 2026 from the plants. Other Inspire growers will follow in the coming weeks.

With the first harvest, the season has officially started. According to those involved, the crops are in good condition. "The plants are vital and developing well. The first fruits show that the quality is once again up to standard this year," said Ashley Borgdorff, grower relations manager at The Greenery. The Inspire strawberry stands for flavour, appearance, quality, and excellent shelf life. By starting the harvest in phases, a stable supply is created for the coming months.

© The Greenery

Season start at the end of February underlines earliness

That the first harvests have already taken place in recent weeks highlights the early nature of Dutch Inspire cultivation. This year, too, the Inspire variety is available early. For buyers, this is an important signal ahead of spring: the transition from imported to homegrown product is approaching. The start in February, therefore, not only marks the beginning of a new season, but also the first step toward an increasing share of Dutch products on store shelves.

European weather offers opportunities

The start of the season comes against a backdrop of changeable weather conditions in southern Europe. In parts of Spain, Morocco, and Italy, among others, rainfall and lower temperatures have caused cultivation challenges. This has affected quality and availability. For Dutch strawberries, this creates opportunities. When supply from southern Europe is under pressure, interest in homegrown products increases. The short supply chain, reliability of supply, and consistent quality are important advantages.

Ahead with confidence

Although the season is still at an early stage and, for now, only the early crops have started harvesting, more Inspire growers are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The greenhouse base is strong, and the outlook is positive. With healthy crop development and a market that appears to offer room for Dutch product, The Greenery and its growers are looking ahead to the rest of the 2026 Inspire season with confidence.

www.thegreenery.com