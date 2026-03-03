Russian retailer acquires blueberry farm to expand domestic supply

Magnit has acquired a blueberry farm from Kolos Kuban LLC in the Krymsky district of the Krasnodar Territory, according to a company statement. The farm includes fruit-bearing orchards covering 155 hectares, of which 73 hectares are under blueberries and 82 hectares under apples.

The company stated that its own production will allow it to cover up to one-third of its blueberry demand in the future. By the end of 2026, blueberry harvest volume is expected to reach 78 tons, equivalent to around 12 per cent of total retail demand during the summer fruiting season. Following modernization and expansion, this share is projected to increase to 31 per cent. The blueberry area may be expanded by 57 hectares to 130 hectares, while the apple orchard could increase by nearly 50 hectares to 132 hectares. First deliveries from the asset are expected in June to the southern and central regions of the Russian Federation.

Apple production in 2026 is estimated at 2.13 thousand tons, covering approximately 2 per cent of the chain's annual apple demand. According to the company, its own apple orchard will support expertise development and improve supply chain efficiency under the agro-contract model.

To align the facility with Magnit's internal production standards, investment of up to 1.4 billion rubles (US$18.10 million) is planned. Modernization measures include new sorting and packing lines, a cold storage facility, and a gasification chamber.

PJSC Magnit, headquartered in Krasnodar, operates 32,589 stores as of June 30, 2025, with a total retail area of 11,275 thousand square meters.

According to RAS reporting, net profit for 2024 declined by 35 per cent to 63.778 billion rubles (US$824.44 million) from 98.34 billion rubles (US$1.27 billion) the previous year. Revenue fell by 26 per cent to 412.06 billion rubles (US$5.33 billion) from 558.67 billion rubles (US$7.22 billion). Gross profit decreased by 30 per cent to 347.255 billion rubles (US$4.49 billion) from 495.715 billion rubles (US$6.41 billion). Loss from sales amounted to 1.289 billion rubles (US$16.66 million) compared with a profit of 40.43 million rubles (US$0.52 million) a year earlier.

Under IFRS, revenue for the first half of 2025 increased by 14.6 per cent to 1.67 trillion rubles (US$21.59 billion) from 1.46 trillion rubles (US$18.88 billion). EBITDA rose by 10.7 per cent year on year to 85.6 billion rubles (US$1.11 billion). Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company fell to 612.55 million rubles (US$7.92 million) from 16.75 billion rubles (US$216.55 million).

Source: AK&M