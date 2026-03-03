Ukrainian apple retail prices climb to €1.38/kg

In early March 2026, Ukraine's apple market is reporting higher retail prices, with consumers facing increased shelf prices. In supermarkets, branded varieties such as Golden Delicious and Red Chief are selling at approximately UAH 70/kg, equivalent to about €1.4/kg.

The market reflects a shift toward a structurally higher price level. Despite a relatively good 2025 harvest, prices have not returned to levels seen several years ago.

"Producers and the market as a whole are operating under significantly higher costs for energy, storage, logistics, and labor. Today, we already see retail prices for high-quality varietal apples at around UAH 70 per kilogram (€1.4/kg), which would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago. Given the damage caused primarily to stone fruit orchards, but also to apple orchards, by winter frosts, the risks of further price increases remain high," says Kateryna Zvierieva, Development Director of the Ukrainian Horticulture Association and Head of the international fruit and vegetable platform EastFruit.

Price differentiation remains visible across sales channels. "At open-air markets, apples can be found starting from UAH 40/kg (approximately €0.8/kg) and higher, while supermarket chains, including discounters, sometimes offer more affordable options due to smaller calibers or lower product quality. However, the psychological threshold of UAH 70/kg for quality varietal apples has already been effectively crossed," Zvierieva adds.

Several years ago, apple prices in Ukraine were in the range of UAH 15 to 20/kg, equivalent to €0.3 to €0.4/kg. Current pricing is influenced by inflationary pressure, higher costs for storage, logistics, and energy, as well as reduced availability of high-quality fruit toward the end of the marketing season.

For growers and supply chain operators, the current environment highlights the role of cost management, storage infrastructure, and quality consistency in maintaining market access under rising retail thresholds.

