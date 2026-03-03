"Good sales, producer prices still under heavy pressure"

© Schliecker GmbH & Co. Fruchthandels KG

The pome fruit market presents a mixed picture at the start of the second half of the season: "We continue to have good stocks of very good quality across the entire range of varieties. Due to the sharp rise in costs in some cases and the renewed increase in the minimum wage, producer prices are unfortunately far from adequate. As a result, the current mood in the North German apple industry is rather subdued," summarizes Jürgen Schliecker, managing director of the fruit wholesaler of the same name based in Jork, in the heart of the Altes Land region.

However, sales figures have been quite encouraging since the turn of the year, Schliecker continues. "Advertising frequency in food retail has increased significantly since Christmas, which has contributed to correspondingly good sales. The focus was primarily on the Elstar, Braeburn, and Gala varieties. As in previous years, we will be able to offer Wellant, which is characterized by its excellent taste and steadily growing popularity with consumers, continuously until the new harvest. Jonagold is also traded, although this variety is not expected to come to the fore until mid-May, i.e., in the final phase of the marketing season." In the club apple segment, Pink Lady and Kanzi are the main varieties traded. As the latter variety is already somewhat smaller, this year's calibers are below the multi-year average.

Import and export

At the beginning of the second quarter, supplementary imports from the Southern Hemisphere are usually made. Although goods from the respective countries of origin (primarily South Africa, New Zealand, and Chile) are also available in good quantities this year, according to Schliecker, import volumes are expected to be lower than last year. "Apart from this year's high stock levels in the EU, we are observing a shift in the German food retail sector. The trend is towards offering consumers apples from domestic production throughout. At the same time, exporters in the Southern Hemisphere tend to focus more on the more attractive markets in Asia, such as India."

Conversely, export opportunities for Altländer apples are very limited. Schliecker: "Exporting goods to the UK or France will be difficult this year. We currently only see export potential to Eastern Europe or the Balkans, as severe night frosts last spring led to enormous crop losses there." The Jonagold variety is particularly popular in the export market.

Pompur enriches the range of varieties

As a founding member of ZIN (Züchtungsinitiative Niederelbe), Schliecker is one of the few licensed marketers of the new apple innovation, Pompur. The allergy-friendly apple has already been honored with the prestigious FLIA Innovation Award at this year's Fruit Logistica. "With Pompur, we are well prepared for the future: as the number of allergy sufferers has unfortunately risen steadily in recent years, and this trend looks set to continue, demand for allergy-friendly alternatives such as Pompur is expected to increase. We can look back on a successful first year of marketing. Thanks to numerous retail promotions, we were completely sold out by week 8. This positive result proves that the concept has been very well received by consumers," he concludes.

© Schliecker GmbH & Co. Fruchthandels KGAlthough the Alte Land region is primarily known for apple cultivation, pear cultivation is also gaining in importance. In addition to Xenia and Conference, the first red-skinned pears are also grown.

