"Buyers turn to Dutch and Belgian strawberries as supply problems hit southern Europe"

Special Fruit launched the spring season of locally grown strawberries last week. The first volumes from protected greenhouse cultivation are now available for the European market, in collaboration with partner Dutch Berries. "We have seen the cultivation with our own eyes, and it looks very promising. Production is now gradually increasing."

Next week, supply will remain limited, but from week 11, larger volumes will become available in the usual packaging. "For early deliveries, the Lady Emma variety will be used, known for its flavour, firm texture, glossy red appearance, and impressive size. Thanks to controlled greenhouse cultivation, we can offer early strawberries of consistent quality and local origin," says Johan van Alphen of the Meer-based import and export company.

"At our cultivation partner, Dutch Berries, Lady Emma is the main variety. Elsanta is also grown, with production starting around week 15. For us, it is important that we can continue supplying our customers with local products. If demand remains strong and we can secure sufficient volumes through our partners, we will be well-positioned in the market. Production will gradually continue to increase in the coming weeks."

Demand is high due to problems in southern Europe

That demand is certainly present. The problems in southern Europe and Morocco have not gone unnoticed, leaving ample room in the market. "We are a major importer of Spanish strawberries ourselves," Johan explains. "However, the severe weather there has led to issues with volumes, yields, and quality. Even now, volumes remain limited, and quality is not yet fully stable. As a result, many buyers in northern Europe are seeking alternatives and are switching more quickly to Dutch and Belgian strawberries."

It is already a challenging season in Spain for the second year in a row. "That is, of course, very unfortunate for the growers there. At the same time, we see that customers want to reduce their dependence on southern Europe, partly because the past few years have often been disappointing. There are currently many discussions underway to secure contract volumes. Demand is strong, and as a result, I expect little product will remain available on the free market."

Special Fruit exports to 26 countries within Europe. "Demand is certainly not limited to the Netherlands and Belgium. Countries such as Germany, Ireland, Norway, and Finland also take the product, so sales are spread across Europe to varying degrees. It is extremely positive that we can now supply our partners across the region with the flavourful Lady Emma."

