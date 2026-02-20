Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

James Rome - ESG Drysdale

"We are having to plan our harvesting very carefully to minimise impact on soils"

The leek season at ESG Drysdale in Scotland can run all year round, starting in July and running until the end of April. The company has the facilities to store leeks through June.

"We grow leeks along the east coast of Scotland, the soil here is good as leeks like light land, and this also makes it easier for harvesting," explains James Rome.

© ESG Drysdale
Farm Manager Philip Raynes on farm overseeing leek harvesting

ESG Drysdale grew 7000 tonnes of leeks in the 2025-26 season, yields were good, and the end harvest figures were above this.

"Rain is causing problems everywhere across the UK. Fields are looking wet and not as tidy as we like, and we are having to plan our harvesting very carefully to minimise impact on soils. But demand for leeks is strong at the moment."

© ESG Drysdale
Philip and Arthur Reynolds, ESG Drysdale's Health and Safety Manager

ESG Drysdale is a member of the Leek Growers Association, which does a couple of promotion campaigns a year.

For more information:
Nat Cowx
ESG Drysdale
Tel: +44 1368 830 448
[email protected]
www.esgdrysdale.co.uk

