Bulgarian fruit growers face pressure from rising imports

Bulgarian fruit and vegetable producers continue to face pressure from rising imports, with official data showing that inbound volumes significantly exceed exports. Domestic produce is becoming less visible on foreign markets, while imported fruit and vegetables occupy a growing share of retail and wholesale channels within the country, according to reporting cited by Nova TV.

The situation is particularly evident in the Kyustendil region, traditionally known for cherry production. At the start of the summer season, cherries imported from Greece and Turkey frequently appear on market stalls, while locally grown fruit often remains unsold. Producers in the region report that price pressure from imports prevents them from competing, as harvesting costs can exceed the purchase price offered by buyers. This has led some growers to leave fruit unpicked, resulting in losses amounting to dozens of tons each year.

Local growers also point out that early-season cherries sold under the "Kyustendilski" label are, in many cases, imported fruit. According to producers, these imports differ in taste and quality from Bulgarian cherries, yet they are marketed in a way that blurs origin. Export opportunities remain limited, particularly for small and medium-sized farms, due to the absence of cold storage infrastructure, specialised handling equipment, and the ability to consolidate large volumes that meet export market requirements.

Apples face similar challenges. Imported apples arrive not only from neighbouring countries but also from outside Europe. Producers question the economic logic of this trend, noting that local climatic conditions allow for apple production with competitive eating quality and visual standards. Despite this, imported apples continue to dominate retail supply.

Growers say the combination of high production costs, limited market access, and import competition places the sector under sustained pressure. As a potential response, some producers have called for restrictions on fruit imports during peak domestic harvest periods, aiming to prioritise local supply when Bulgarian produce is available.

Following a season with no cherry harvest last year and continued financial losses, several farmers in the Kyustendil region have begun reducing orchard areas. Producers warn that if current conditions persist, the region could lose its long-standing role as Bulgaria's main fruit-growing area.

Farmers argue that without consistent state policy measures and targeted support for fruit production, domestic output is likely to continue declining. They add that further contraction of the sector would have broader implications for rural economies and supply chain stability within Bulgaria.

