Ukraine allocates over €28 million in horticulture grants between 2022 and 2025

Between 2022 and 2025, Ukraine allocated more than UAH 1.12 billion (€28 million) in state grants under its support program for horticulture, berry production, and viticulture, according to the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, as reported by the Ukrainian Berry Association.

During this period, 295 grant decisions were approved, resulting in the establishment of 3,770.9 hectares of new perennial plantations across 19 regions. The program also led to the creation of 1,163 permanent jobs and 36,532 seasonal positions.

The highest number of grants was implemented in the Zakarpattia region, followed by Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. No grant applications were submitted from the frontline or temporarily occupied territories.

The largest areas of new plantings were dedicated to nut crops (including hazelnuts and walnuts), apples, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. According to the association, these crops reflect producer interest in fruit and berry segments with export potential.

For 2026, program funding is planned at UAH 235 million.

Source: uaberries.com