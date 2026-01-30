Berry sector hit by storm Kristin in Spanish province of Huelva

Rafael Domínguez, manager of Freshuelva: "It will take us at least two weeks to recover"

The passage of Storm Kristin has caused many problems throughout Spain due to torrential rain, snowstorms, and strong winds. In the coastal and Condado de Huelva regions, it has caused significant damage to the structures of tunnels and greenhouses devoted to berry production. This setback comes in a season already marked by the negative impact of bad weather on production, which has been reduced at a time of increased demand in Europe.

"Many plots have been damaged by strong winds in Cartaya, Rociana, part of Moguer and Almonte, where experts from insurance companies are still assessing the extent of the damage to iron structures and plastic covers on strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and even blackberry crops," says Rafael Domínguez, manager of Freshuelva. "In addition, some streams have overflowed, and plantations have been flooded."

"This will cause even more crop losses in a season in which we were already affected by shortages as a result of very unstable weather since December, with excessive rain and cold," says Rafael Domínguez.

There has been a limited supply of strawberries and raspberries in recent weeks because other countries, such as Morocco and Greece, have also suffered the impact of bad weather. Also, the Valentine's Day campaign is starting soon, and prospects point to a lack of production to meet the demand.

More storms have been forecast from the weekend onwards. "Growers are trying to repair the damage to infrastructure as quickly as possible in view of the warning of more rain to avoid further damage to the crops. The sector will need at least two weeks to get back on track, a period in which production will be limited."

