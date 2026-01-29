Moroccan watermelon exports up 54%

Morocco has started to restore its watermelon export flows following a sharp contraction in 2024, according to EastFruit. In the first 11 months of 2025, Morocco exported 175,000 tons of watermelons with a total value of US$190 million, representing a 54% increase compared with 2024.

France remained the main destination, accounting for around half of Morocco's watermelon export volume. Spain followed with just over 23%, while the United Kingdom ranked third with a share of 8.5%. Exports to the UK and Portugal in 2025 were close to the record levels last seen in 2022. Other destinations included Belgium, the Netherlands, Mauritania, and Germany, while shipments to additional markets together represented slightly more than 1% of total exports.

© EastFruit

Morocco's highest export volume was recorded in 2022, when 297,000 tons of watermelons were shipped to international markets. This peak was followed by a period of decline driven by climatic pressures. Extended drought conditions and water scarcity led to restrictions on watermelon cultivation, including outright bans in some regions. As a result, export volumes fell sharply, and 2024 marked the lowest level of watermelon exports in eight years. During that period, Morocco dropped out of the world's top ten watermelon exporters.

In 2025, export activity began to increase again as production constraints eased in some areas. Although current volumes remain well below the levels recorded in 2022, the data indicate a partial recovery. Watermelon has returned to Morocco's top five fruit and berry export categories, supporting the country's position in international fruit trade.

In parallel with watermelons, Morocco has also resumed exports of other crops affected by earlier restrictions. Exports of potatoes and mandarins have recovered, contributing to a broader rebound in agricultural shipments during 2025.

Source: EastFruit