India exports first 51 kg strawberry shipment from Odisha

Farmers from Dhenkanal district in India exported a 51-kg consignment of fresh strawberries to London for the first time. The shipment was sent to the UK during the district-level flower show held in Dhenkanal on Monday and Tuesday, according to officials.

The overseas shipment generated returns of nearly 50 per cent above typical local market prices and provided growers with access to an additional sales channel beyond mandis. The strawberries were grown and pooled by a farmer-producer organisation based in Dhenkanal.

According to the agriculture and farmers' empowerment department, the export demonstrates how organised farmer collectives can aggregate produce that meets export specifications. The department stated that the shipment marked the first occasion on which fresh strawberries from Odisha were exported to an overseas destination.

The export process was facilitated by the Directorate of Horticulture through the Promotion and Stabilisation of Farmer-Producer Organisation project. Support was also provided by the Odisha Livelihood Mission, which assisted farmers in linking with structured markets and completing processes required for international trade.

Officials indicated that the consignment reflects the state's focus on higher-value horticultural crops and the ability of growers to comply with international quality and documentation requirements. The strawberries were flagged off by Dhenkanal collector Ashish Ishwar Patil during the event.

Strawberries are supplied to premium retail, processing, and hospitality channels in multiple markets worldwide. Officials noted that the export aligns with ongoing efforts to expand market access for horticultural produce that offers higher farmgate returns while meeting external market specifications.

The shipment was organised as part of broader initiatives to connect farmer-producer organisations with export-oriented supply chains and to test overseas demand for fresh produce from Odisha. The department said similar efforts are expected to continue as part of support programmes for organised horticulture production and aggregation.

No further shipments were announced at this stage.

Source: The Times of India