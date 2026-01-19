Freshuelva selected 939 Moroccan workers for Huelva's berry harvest

This week, Freshuelva, the association of strawberry producers and exporters in Huelva, traveled to Fez to select 939 workers for the berry harvest in the province. This recruitment is part of the quota approved by the Directorate General for Migration Management of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, as outlined in the GECCO order.

Freshuelva's delegation praised the well-organized process managed by the Moroccan Administration, which helped streamline the pre-selection of candidates. Representatives included Mohamed Chhiba, the regional director of the National Agency for the Promotion of Employment and Skills (ANAPEC) in Fez. María Sonsoles Gutiérrez de la Peña, the Spanish Minister of Labour, Migration, and Social Security in Morocco, also participated in the process.

© Freshuelva

"The cooperation and coordination between the Spanish and Moroccan administrations have been vital for the success of this process. These workers are crucial for meeting our seasonal needs and for maintaining Huelva's status as a global leader in red fruit production," stated Francisco José Gómez, president of Freshuelva.

The new workers selected in Morocco will begin joining the harvest in March. They will join the repeat workers from previous seasons, whose arrival in Huelva is already being staggered in a process that will last until the end of February.

© Freshuelva

This selection process in Morocco is part of the recruitment model at source that Freshuelva is developing with other agricultural organizations, under the GECCO procedure from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration. This system enables campaign planning with legal certainty, safeguards workers' rights, and promotes circular, orderly, and responsible migration. It also facilitates a regulated return of workers to their home countries after the work period, supporting the stability of the berry sector and the normal agricultural activity in Huelva province.

© Freshuelva

The selection in Morocco complements previous ones in countries like Honduras and Guatemala, all part of the GECCO order. These international teams, along with returning workers, are vital for ensuring a successful harvest each season. They supplement the local workers and residents in Spain who make up the companies' workforce.

Freshuelva reaffirms its commitment to responsible management of the international workforce, ensuring the berry campaign's success and adherence to labour and social agreements.

For more information:

Freshuelva

www.freshuelva.es