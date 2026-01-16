India–New Zealand FTA cuts tariffs on cherries and apricots

The India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement has been concluded, establishing a new trade framework that will affect market access conditions for several New Zealand horticultural products, including summerfruit.

Under the agreement, tariff arrangements have been set out for cherries and apricots entering the Indian market. Import duties on cherries will be reduced from the current level of 33% to zero through a phased elimination over a ten-year period from the agreement's start date. For apricots, tariffs will be reduced by half over five years, lowering duties from 33% to 16.5%.

© Summerfruit NZ

India represents a large consumer market with rising demand for imported fruit, particularly in higher-value segments. Changes in tariff structures are expected to influence the commercial feasibility of supplying these products over the medium to long term, subject to logistics, phytosanitary access, and market development.

According to the current timeline, the agreement is expected to be formally signed in 2026, with implementation scheduled to begin in 2027. Until then, existing tariff and access conditions will remain in place.

The phased approach to tariff reductions means that any commercial impact for New Zealand cherry and apricot exporters will develop gradually, allowing time for supply chain planning, market testing, and alignment with seasonal export programmes.

© Summerfruit NZFor more information:

