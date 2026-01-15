Moldovan fruit exports to the EU face disruptions due to delayed 2026 quotas

Moldovan fruit exporters are facing difficulties in shipments to the European Union after export quotas for 2026 have not yet been activated, despite the start of the year. The delay is affecting exports of apples, plums, and grapes, primarily to Romania and other EU markets.

According to Victor Cazacu, director of Pro Inedit SRL, the absence of active quotas results in the application of full customs duties at the EU border, reducing the competitiveness of Moldovan produce. As a result, domestic purchase prices are under pressure, with apple prices expected to decline by around 15%.

Exporters report that the financial impact is already significant. Additional customs costs amount to approximately €1,000 per truck, leading to losses of tens of thousands of euros for some companies.

Industry representatives say the issue was raised with authorities at the beginning of January. However, procedural steps toward the EU were initiated only last week, and exporters are currently awaiting a response.

Without preferential quotas, Moldovan fruit enters the EU market at higher tariff rates, making it less attractive compared with local production and supplies from other exporting countries. Exporters warn that the burden will ultimately fall on farmers, as higher border costs are reflected in lower farm-gate prices.

Previously, EU export quotas for Moldova were set at 50,000 tons for apples, 61,000 tons for plums, and 40,000 tons for grapes. Exporters argue that these volumes are insufficient, noting that Moldova's apple harvest alone recently exceeded 300,000 tons.

Source: bani.md