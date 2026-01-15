France decree has no impact on South African pome and stone fruit

France issued a national decree on 5 January 2026, following a communication from the French Ministry dated 23 December 2025, in which France requested that the European Commission lower maximum residue limits for certain substances and crops, citing potential risks to human health.

As no action was taken by the European Commission under Article 53 of Regulation (EC) No 178/2002, France proceeded with its own national measure. The decree is generally interpreted as an effort to encourage broader EU-level regulatory consideration of the identified residue limits.

Hortgro Market Access Manager Lindi Benić reviewed the decree and its accompanying appendix to assess potential implications for South African exports of pome and stone fruit.

These active ingredients were phased out in South Africa toward the end of 2025. Only benomyl and carbendazim were previously used on deciduous fruit, and both have been removed from Hortgro's reference lists. As a result, these substances are not relevant to current South African pome or stone fruit production.

Glufosinate remains registered for use in deciduous fruit in South Africa, but it is applied as an herbicide and not used directly on fruit. It is also not included on Hortgro's lists. The French decree identifies potatoes as the affected crop for glufosinate, meaning there is no implication for pome or stone fruit.

Mancozeb is still registered for use on deciduous fruit in South Africa. However, the French decree lists only table grapes in its appendix and does not reference pome or stone fruit. On this basis, no immediate impact is expected for South African exporters of these categories.

The decree was published on 5 January 2026 and includes a transitional clause stating that it does not apply to foodstuffs acquired by importers or placed on the market up to one month after it enters into force. The order becomes applicable from 5 February 2026, providing a short grace period for affected products already in the supply chain.

No notification has been published at the World Trade Organization at this stage. As the measure was introduced at the national level, any notification would be issued by France rather than by the European Union.

Freshfel has indicated that it will engage with the European Commission regarding the decree and its wider implications, with feedback expected in an upcoming communication.

Based on the available information, the French decree does not have a direct impact on South African pome and stone fruit exports. Developments at the EU or national level will continue to be monitored, particularly if further regulatory action is proposed.

© HortgroFor more information:

Hortgro

Tel: +27 (0) 21 870 2900

Email: [email protected]

www.hortgro.co.za