Egypt launches large-scale blueberry production in Wadi El-Natrun

Cairo 3A for Agriculture has announced the launch of the first phase of a commercial blueberry farm in Wadi El-Natrun, marking Egypt's entry into larger-scale blueberry production. The first phase represents investments of EGP 442.2 million, equivalent to about US$14 million, and forms part of the group's strategy to diversify into higher-value export-oriented crops.

The start of operations was confirmed during an official visit by Cairo 3A Group executives, where the company outlined the farm's infrastructure, production model, and phased expansion plans. The project incorporates a variety selection, modern cultivation practices, and export preparation aligned with international market requirements.

Ali El Gameel, Chief Executive Officer of the Agricultural Sector at Cairo 3A Group, said the inauguration reflects the group's expansion strategy and focus on export markets. He noted that the project is among the largest specialised blueberry investments in Egypt and is designed to meet European market standards through the use of modern production techniques.

According to El Gameel, the project is being implemented in three phases, with total planned investment exceeding EGP 1.7 billion, equivalent to about US$55 million. The full development will cover 550 feddans, around 231 hectares, and is expected to reach an annual production capacity of approximately 8,000 tonnes. Expected annual revenues are projected at up to US$80 million once all phases are completed.

The first phase, implemented in 2025, covers 150 feddans, approximately 63 hectares. The second phase, scheduled for 2026, will add 200 feddans, about 84 hectares, followed by a third phase in 2027 of a further 200 feddans. El Gameel stated that Egypt is still at an early stage of commercial blueberry production, with current volumes mainly limited to small and medium-scale operations.

The project is being developed with international partners. Berry World is involved as a breeder, while Berry World and Agriventure are responsible for marketing. Production is primarily targeted at the European Union and the United Kingdom, markets characterised by strict quality and compliance requirements.

El Gameel added that the project is intended to address Egypt's limited presence in global fresh blueberry exports by building consistent volumes based on quality and sustainability. Beyond production, he said the initiative supports export growth, diversification of Egypt's agricultural base, and the introduction of new export categories.

Cairo 3A stated that it will continue investing in agricultural infrastructure and international partnerships to support the sustainability of the blueberry project and its broader export-focused activities within Egypt's agricultural sector.

