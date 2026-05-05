Thailand acquires 63-hectare site for mango plantation

Plantations International Thailand Co. Ltd. confirmed the acquisition of 400 rai, approximately 158 acres, of agricultural land in Chom Bueng District, marking an expansion in its mango production strategy across Thailand.

The site will be developed into a high-density plantation with approximately 30,000 Nam Dok Mai mango trees, a widely grown and internationally traded cultivar. Known for its smooth texture, low fiber content, and export demand, Nam Dok Mai is supplied to regional markets in Asia.

© Plantations International

This acquisition represents Plantations International's fifth mango plantation in Thailand, increasing its presence in large-scale mango cultivation. The company operates with a focus on scale, consistency, and infrastructure compared to smaller production models.

Plantations International has invested in irrigation systems, land preparation, and plantation infrastructure aimed at managing yields and reducing variability. In regions such as Ratchaburi, climate conditions require structured production systems.

The Chom Bueng site was selected based on soil composition, water access, elevation, and microclimate conditions, along with proximity to transport routes and export channels.

Plantations International's management team focuses on controlled off-season mango production. This approach involves irrigation management, flowering induction, and tree stress control to enable supply outside peak harvest periods, when market volumes are lower.

By aligning infrastructure with off-season production, the company targets market windows with reduced supply. This supports pricing outside peak harvest periods.

The expansion in Ratchaburi is part of a broader scaling strategy. With five plantations in Thailand, the company is developing a production network with staggered harvesting cycles, regional diversification, and a more stable supply profile.

Development is underway, with initial planting phases expected to begin shortly. Full plantation maturity is expected over the coming years in line with mango cultivation cycles. The focus remains on quality control, yield management, and cost control.

Plantations International continues to operate as a large-scale agricultural producer with a focus on export-oriented mango production in Thailand.

© Plantations InternationalFor more information:

Marvin Lee

Plantations International Holdings

Tel: +65 3163 1386

Email: [email protected]

www.plantationsinternational.com