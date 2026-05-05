Cambodian durian yields and quality decline due to heat and drought

Rising temperatures are affecting durian cultivation in Cambodia, with growers in Teuk Chhou reporting lower yields, reduced fruit quality, and weaker market prices.

Prolonged heat and limited rainfall have disrupted the current harvest. According to Uon Cheang Meng, extended dry conditions have led to water shortages, affecting irrigation and fruit development. Fruits are failing to reach the standard size and are dropping before ripening. "This year, we have seen a decline in durian yields, and some trees are close to dying because the weather is too hot and there is not enough irrigation water," he said. "Whether we like it or not, both yield and quality are decreasing."

Around 30 per cent of the 100 hectares of durian farms in Teuk Chhou district have been affected. Growers report changes in aroma, taste, and overall quality, which are influencing pricing.

Pov Veasna, who manages about 300 trees, reported daily fruit drop in clusters of 10 to 20. "The price is low because the heat causes durians to ripen too early, which lowers the quality of the flesh, including its aroma and sweetness," he said.

Farms in the area depend on natural mountain water sources, but prolonged drought has reduced availability. "When there is no water, the trees suffer," Veasna said. "The fruits do not fully develop. Even when they ripen, they are smaller and lighter than usual, which makes them difficult to sell."

The local farming community has discussed developing irrigation systems to reduce dependence on natural water sources, although no decision has been made.

According to Roeun Ratana of the Cambodian Durian Association, the harvest is progressing more slowly than usual due to high temperatures and strong winds. Some areas in Kampot and Kampong Cham have started harvesting, while in Samlot, harvesting has not yet begun. Strong winds have also increased fruit drop.

"Farmers are very worried about the weather," Ratana said. "It is extremely hot, and when rain comes, it is often accompanied by strong winds. These conditions are a major problem for durian growers."

Source: CamNess