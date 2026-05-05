Dong Thap durian exports under pressure as peak harvest nears

In Vietnam, Dong Thap is preparing for the peak durian harvest with rising pressure on export channels and domestic consumption. Vice Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Thien chaired a working session to address constraints ahead of increased volumes.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the province has more than 32,100 hectares of durian, with output exceeding 511,000 tons. In May and June alone, production is expected to surpass 111,200 tons, increasing pressure on the market.

Prices have declined as supply rises during the main season in the Mekong Delta and Southeast regions, combined with overlapping supply from Thailand. Export operations are also affected by extended testing procedures for Cadmium and Gold O indicators, leading to shipment congestion and impacting pricing and grower confidence.

Authorities have requested a review of growing areas, focusing on zones with potential Cadmium risks. Quality control is being reinforced through planting area codes, along with stricter management of packaging facility codes.

Dong Thap currently has 355 planting area codes covering more than 13,900 hectares. Maintaining compliance with these codes is required to meet export standards as technical requirements increase in destination markets.

Additional measures include soil sampling plans and pH monitoring to support production adjustments. Authorities are also working on a development plan for durian and jackfruit aimed at restructuring production and reducing market risk.

Local agencies are instructed to support grower compliance with cultivation practices and input use regulations, with a focus on improving product quality and export competitiveness.

Source: Lao Dong