Pakistan distributes 150,000 mango bags to boost export quality

The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company has announced the distribution of 150,000 mango protection bags to growers this season in Pakistan, targeting improved export-quality production and market access.

Officials state that the initiative supports compliance with international standards, particularly in Europe, by protecting fruit against fruit flies and other pests. The use of protection bags also reduces dependence on chemical sprays, enabling production aligned with organic-quality requirements for export markets.

Under this federal government-backed project, Pakistani mangoes are expected to strengthen access to markets in the European Union, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and China, where phytosanitary standards require disease-free produce.

A training seminar on the use of mango protection bags is scheduled for May 6 at 10 am in Qasim Bela under PHDEC. Model farmers will also receive free bags at the office of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Source: Islamabad Post