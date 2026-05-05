Goa to build US$1.62 million export packhouse at Mopa airport

The government of Goa has approved the development of an export packhouse facility and related infrastructure at Manohar International Airport in Mopa, with an investment of Rs 13.5 crore (US$1.62 million), to support agricultural exports from the state and neighbouring regions.

According to agriculture director Sandeep Faldesai, the objective is to position Goa as an organic export hub. He said the presence of Goans abroad and tourist demand for local produce has opened export opportunities. "We will get a good market for our agricultural produce," he said, adding that exports require infrastructure aligned with the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority standards. He noted that no such facility exists within a 300km radius of Goa.

Existing facilities are located in Ratnagiri and Satara in Maharashtra, and Hubballi and Dharwad in Karnataka. The state said produce grown in Goa is largely organic by default, supporting export potential through the proposed facility.

Products identified for export include green chilli, cashew, mancurad mango, and Moira banana.

The Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board said the project will support handling, grading, precooling, and export of perishable agricultural and horticultural produce from Goa and parts of north Karnataka and Maharashtra. The facility is proposed under the APEDA scheme as a common infrastructure project.

The state's Agriculture Export Policy, notified in 2022, focuses on increasing farmers' income and expanding Goa's share in national agricultural exports. It includes measures to promote export-oriented infrastructure and support indigenous, organic, and traditional products.

"The state can become an export hub owing to the facility of the Mormugao port and the Dabolim airport," the policy states.

Source: The Times Of India