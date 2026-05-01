Ghana deploys mobile cold storage to cut post-harvest losses

AkoFresh has launched a mobile cold storage trailer to reduce post-harvest losses among farmers in Ghana, with a focus on remote and underserved areas. The agritech enterprise stated that the innovation expands its solar-powered cold storage model by providing flexible, on-demand cold chain services in locations with limited storage infrastructure.

Founder and CEO Mathias Charles Yabe said the initiative targets a critical point in the supply chain. "This mobile trailer allows us to meet farmers where they are and reduce losses at the most critical moments," he said.

The launch follows AkoFresh's recognition as the Most Innovative Development Project 2024 by the Global Development Network. Based in Accra, the company focuses on reducing post-harvest crop losses among smallholder farmers in Ghana and across West Africa.

According to the company, its solar-powered off-grid cold storage systems have extended the shelf life of perishable produce from three to five days to up to 21 days. This provides farmers with more time to sell produce and reduces losses.

Post-harvest losses remain a challenge in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa due to limitations in transport, storage, and market infrastructure. Mr Yabe said farmers continue to lose large quantities of crops despite sufficient production.

"Despite producing enough food to feed communities, smallholder farmers in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa face a paradox: they lose between 40–60% of perishable crops such as tomatoes, peppers, and leafy vegetables due to spoilage before reaching markets," he stated.

"This is not due to production failures but infrastructure deficiencies. The lack of affordable, accessible cold storage means that produce harvested in the morning can become unsaleable by evening," he added.

AkoFresh stated that its interventions have contributed to stronger farmer bargaining positions, a more stable supply, and reduced waste. The company reports that more than 10,000 people have been reached through its programs, with farmer incomes increasing by up to 40 per cent in some communities.

The project has received support from the Global Development Network and the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Japan under the Global Development Awards Competition.

The company expects the new trailer to support ongoing efforts to modernise Ghana's agricultural value chain and address post-harvest losses among smallholder farmers.

Source: My Joy Online