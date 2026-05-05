Philippine fruit and vegetable exports up 18.7 per cent

Agriculture-based exports in the Philippines rose 7.5 per cent year on year to US$1.82 billion in the first quarter, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. Agro-based exports accounted for 8 per cent of total exports by value.

Fruit and vegetable exports increased by 18.7 per cent to US$751.41 million in the first quarter, accounting for 3.31 per cent of total exports. Growth was driven by a 28.7 per cent increase in shipments of pineapple and pineapple products.

Coconut products, the country's main agricultural export category, declined by 4.7 per cent to US$849.34 million in the first quarter, representing 3.74 per cent of total exports.

Among individual products, export growth was led by pineapple concentrate, which increased by 60.2 per cent, pineapple juice, up 41.5 per cent, and canned pineapple, which rose by 18.8 per cent. Desiccated coconut exports also increased by 35.1 per cent.

Declines were recorded in mango exports, which fell by 9.1 per cent, and coconut oil, which decreased by 12.9 per cent.

Overall, gains in fruit and vegetable exports were not sufficient to offset declines in other agricultural export categories.

Source: BusinessWorld