Bangladesh urges quality control in polyshed produce exports

AZM Zahid Hossain, social welfare and women and children affairs minister, said that the quality of vegetables, fruits, and flowers produced through polyshed farming must be ensured before export.

He made the remarks as the chief guest at a training session on maintaining crop quality in polysheds in Dinajpur, according to a press release. The programme was organised under the Polyshed Construction Project, implemented by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation to support agricultural management.

The minister said that the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation has supported agriculture and farmers.

'The export of safe vegetables, fruits, and flowers produced through polyshed farming is a matter of pride. However, the quality of the products must be ensured,' he said, adding that farmers require a clear understanding of quality maintenance.

He also stated that the training would support production capacity and improve knowledge of marketing techniques.

According to project director Md Mahbub Alam, vegetables, fruits, and flowers are being produced under controlled temperature and environment conditions using water-saving irrigation technologies and polyshed structures in different parts of the country.

He added that pest-free vegetables, fruits, and flowers produced using drip and mist irrigation are being sold in local markets and supermarkets in the capital. Capsicum and gerbera flowers produced in polysheds have also recently been exported to the Middle East.

Officials from the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, including its chief engineer for irrigation and the Dinajpur executive engineer, along with farmers, entrepreneurs, and local participants, attended the training.

Source: New Age